Health experts urge people to become active after the pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Health experts say they’ve seen a decline in their patient’s motivation to be active after the pandemic closed many gyms and canceled many group sports.

Dr. S. Wendell Holmes, a sports medicine physician at Prisma Health Orthopedics, says many people got used to being stuck inside and found it difficult to get moving again.

“We’re all victims of habits. Once people started staying home, it was like they’re in prison, and getting motivated just to get out and exercise again was very hard,” Holmes said.

The Mayo Clinic says at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week brings benefits for a patient’s overall health. One of the most underrated benefits, says Holmes, is for a patient’s mental health.

“I was depressed, I’ll be quite honest. I’m all about zest for life. I’ve always been that way and for a while, I lost my zest for life,” says Gloria Shackelford, a patient at Prisma Health Orthopedics.

According to Mayo Clinic, other benefits to overall health include:

Improved mood and energy level

Decreased risk for certain health conditions

Weight control

Better sleep quality

Holmes said the most important thing is to find a form of physical activity that you enjoy doing and doing it regularly. For some, it’s as simple as taking a daily walk.

“Well, for me, (the gym) it’s the best place for me to be I’m the healthiest when I’m in the gym. I know all the things to do at home but it’s like, you need some encouragement and backup,” Shackelford said.

She says being around other people gives her motivation and she encourages young people to get up and moving.

“It’s your life,” Shackelford said. “And I know you think right now that you know, ‘Oh I’m young, I have no problems, I’m fine.’ But, you don’t realize the toll that life is taking on you until you get older and more things begin to happen.”

Prisma Health encourages everyone who is able to exercise to find a routine they like doing and complete some form of daily exercise.

