Flight from Charlotte to Bahamas delayed due to ‘disruptive’ passengers noncompliant with mask rule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A flight from Charlotte to the Bahamas was put on hold after several passengers were being disruptive on Monday.

An American Airlines spokesperson says the flight from Charlotte Douglas International Airport was delayed until Tuesday.

The spokesperson said the passengers on American Airlines Flight 893 from Charlotte to Nassau, Bahamas were “reported to be noncompliant with the federal mask mandate, became disruptive to other customers and refused to follow crew member instructions while onboard.”

The passengers were then told to exit the aircraft.

“We expect our customers to comply with our policies when they choose to fly with us, and we take action when that is not the case,” an American Airlines spokesperson said.

It was reported that the group was reminded several times by crew members of the face-covering policy.

However, after talking with the group, the American Airlines team in Charlotte said that if the passengers can travel on another flight, they will agree to comply with the face-covering policy, according to the spokesperson.

The customers agreed and were given meal vouchers and hotel accommodations, the airlines said.

Airlines officials did not say how many passengers were aboard the plane.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.