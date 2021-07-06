FIRST ALERT: Elsa could bring heavy rain, gusty winds to parts of the Midlands Wednesday into Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping a close eye on Elsa, which will likely impact the Palmetto State Wednesday into Thursday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. Isolated showers are possible. Low temperatures will be in the 70s.

· We’re tracking Elsa. The storm is expected to impact parts of the Midlands Wednesday into Thursday with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. In fact, Wednesday and Thursday are Alert Days.

· Some areas could see between 1 and 3 inches of rain Wednesday into Thursday, especially the Eastern Midlands toward the coast. Coastal South Carolina could see even higher rainfall amounts. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

· Keep in mind that a westward shift in Elsa’s track could bring more impacts to the Midlands. An eastward shift would lessen our impacts.

· A few isolated showers/storms are possible Friday. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

· Showers and storms are possible this weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 90s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few isolated showers are possible, but most of the rain will arrive Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.

We’re tracking Elsa’s path very closely. This storm is expected to track over land Wednesday and Thursday. As it weakens, it will spread moisture and wind in our direction.

Keep in mind that Elsa’s track will determine our specific impacts. A westward shift in the track would bring more rain, storms and potential severe weather to more of the Midlands.

At this time, though, based on the current track, Elsa will begin bringing rain to the Midlands mainly through the afternoon and evening. Some of the rain will likely be heavy at times, mainly late Wednesday night. A few thunderstorms are possible. Rain chances are around 60%.

A lot of the rain will arrive overnight into Thursday. Again, some of the rain will be heavy at times. Flooding is possible. Rain chances are around 80%. Isolated tornadoes are possible, so keep that in mind.

Parts of the Midlands could see between 1 and 3 inches of rain Wednesday night through Thursday, especially the eastern Midlands. Coastal South Carolina could see even higher amounts of rain. Turn around, don’t drown! Some gusty winds are possible as well for the Midlands. Again, please keep in mind that a westward shift in the storm’s track would increase our threat for heavy rain and severe weather. An eastward track would lessen those threats.

Elsa will likely be north of our area by Thursday afternoon and evening.

By Friday, a few isolated showers and storms are possible. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 90s.

This weekend, prepare for a few showers and thunderstorms here and there. High temperatures will be in the 90s.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Low temperatures in the low 70s.

Alert Day Wednesday (Tracking Elsa): Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Rain (50-60%). Storms Possible. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Alert Day Thursday (Tracking Elsa): Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (80%). Storms Possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.

