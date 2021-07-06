SkyView
Crews respond to fire at American Recycling and Parts

The Fire Marshall is investigating.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crews are responding to a fire at American Recycling and Parts in Columbia.

According to Chief Aubrey Jenkins, a tractor trailer unloading some cars caught fire Tuesday morning.

Chief Jenkins says this fire wasn’t as bad as past fires at this location.

The Fire Marshall is investigating.

