Columbia man killed in Cayce collision

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have identified the person killed in a single vehicle collision in the 1500 block of Axtell Drive in Cayce.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, 21-year-old Wilfredo Luis Torres of Columbia was killed when he ran off the road and hit a tree.

Officials say the wreck happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cayce Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate the incident.

