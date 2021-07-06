Columbia man killed in Cayce collision

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have identified the person killed in a single vehicle collision in the 1500 block of Axtell Drive in Cayce.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, 21-year-old Wilfredo Luis Torres of Columbia was killed when he ran off the road and hit a tree.

Officials say the wreck happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Torres was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cayce Department of Public Safety is continuing to investigate the incident.

