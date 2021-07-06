SkyView
Calhoun County School District sues Juul claiming it created ‘public nuisance’

The lawsuit claims the e-cigarette company Juul targeted minors in its advertising.
The lawsuit claims the e-cigarette company Juul targeted minors in its advertising.
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County School District claims the e-cigarette company Juul targeted minors in its advertising and created a public nuisance that has affected children in the district.

The lawsuit, filed June 30 in Circuit Court, targets Juul and its related companies “for the marketing, distribution, and sale of e-cigarettes to minors.”

Attorneys for the district claim Juul’s advertising caused a dramatic increase in the number of minors using e-cigarettes, including in Calhoun County.

“Widespread ‘JUULing’ has placed severe burdens on society and schools in particular,” the lawsuit states. “It is not an overstatement to say that JUUL has changed the educational experience of students across the nation.”

Just days before this lawsuit was filed, Juul settled a similar lawsuit in North Carolina for $40 million. The state’s attorney general had sued the company, accusing Juul of “employing unfair and deceptive practices that targeted young people.”

Some South Carolina school districts have also joined a class-action lawsuit against Juul.

This lawsuit asks for the court to label Juul a public nuisance under South Carolina law, and force the company to stop its actions deemed a public nuisance.

While a dollar amount is not listed, the suit also seeks “relief to fund prevention education and addiction treatment” and “actual, compensatory and punitive damages.”

Read the full lawsuit below:

