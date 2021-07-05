SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Vandals leave unwelcomed Fourth of July mark on S.C. cemetery

Cemetery officials said they reported the vandalism to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Cemetery officials said they reported the vandalism to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.(Source: WYFF via Scott Keepfer)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Vandals left a mess at an Upstate cemetery on July 4, leaving families and the cemetery with questions about who would do such a thing.

Scott Keepfer with The Greenville News took the photo below Sunday as he arrived with his wife at Forest Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary on U.S. Highway 29 in Anderson County.

He found 21 burned American flags and graffiti spray-painted in black on the cemetery bell tower.

“It really angered me so I snapped some photos,” Keepfer said.

Keepfer, whose wife’s late father was in the Air Force and was bon on July 4, said they put flags on their parents’ graves to mark the holiday every year.

Cemetery officials said they reported the vandalism to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cemetery manager Joe Owens said the vandalism happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

“What I don’t understand, in what way does our cemetery relate to church or state,” Owens said.

This is the second time vandals have burned Fourth of July flags at the cemetery, “under the cover of darkness,” Owens said.

“Each year we place these American flags to celebrate our freedom, in memory of a those who have fought for, are fighting for and the future patriots that will be called upon to fight our Country’s Independence,” he said.

He asked anyone with information about the crime to notify law enforcement.

Deputies said people can call 864-260-4405 to report their information.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micah Longstreet, 18, of Lexington left his home on Cumberland Drive the morning of July 3 and...
Officers searching for missing teen in Lexington
Trinity T. Sanders, 19, of Columbia was killed in the shooting, the Richland County Coroner...
Officers investigating fatal shooting in Richland Co.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Rose Gold club on Broad River Road.
Man shot at club on Broad River Road, RCSD confirms
The deadly crash happened just after 4 a.m. on U.S. 601 near Two Rivers Road.
Person killed in head-on crash in Richland County
wis
FIRST ALERT: Dry today, but wet weather Wednesday into Thursday as we track moisture from Elsa

Latest News

The Fire Marshal is investigating.
Crews respond to fire at American Recycling and Parts
wis
TROPICAL STORM ELSA: First alert days for heavy rain and gusty winds Wednesday and Thursday
wis
FIRST ALERT - Elsa brings heavy rain threat to Midlands Wednesday/Thursday
Fireworks explode in Toledo neighborhood
Fireworks explode in Toledo neighborhood
An Oconee County deputy was shot at by a suspect during a pursuit Monday afternoon, the...
SC deputy shot at during pursuit, officials say