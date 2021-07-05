SC Highway Patrol reports busy roads, increased officers throughout summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - 4th of July weekend marks the midpoint of the 100 Deadly Days of Summer in which S.C. Highway Patrol reports increased traffic accidents and fatalities due to an increase in travelers on the roads.

This Independence Day weekend comes just after the S.C. Department of Public Safety announced an increase in officers and a new line of marked and unmarked patrol cars that hit the roads this weekend.

Trooper Brian Lee thinks the increased law enforcement presence has already made a positive impact on driver awareness over the weekend.

“I spoke to somebody a while ago and they were like, ‘Man I went to Atlanta, and I was on I-20 troopers had somebody stopped every two or three miles east and west,’ I mean, so I think it makes a difference,” said Lee.

Lee says the purpose of increased patrol presence is to crack down on distracted, impaired, and dangerous drivers. He says increased traffic during the summer months and holidays can cause drivers to become frustrated and aggressive toward other drivers.

Trooper Tyler Tidwell offers tips for safe driving.

“Reduce your speed, we want you to arrive alive and know the faster you go, the faster things happen. Also, limit distractions. I know a lot of people were using Snapchat and TikTok nowadays, but that can wait,” said Tidwell. “We want you to focus all of your attention on the roadways. Last but not least, definitely don’t drink and drive. There’s so many options out there. Uber, Lyft, taxi, you can call the tow truck or get a friend to drive you.”

Lee says the main goal of Highway Patrol is to decrease the number of traffic fatalities. He says Highway Patrol is here to enforce the law and to help drivers.

“Anytime somebody was broke down beside the road, flat tire out of gas, whatever it may be. We’re here to try to help to do whatever we can to make it convenient and as simple as possible for people to travel,” said Lee.

If you are traveling and are in need of help, Highway Patrol says to dial *HP to reach Highway Patrol or call 911 for assistance.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.