One dead in Dillon Co. single vehicle crash

Troopers say the collision occurred at 3:25 a.m. on U.S. 301 near Williams Pond Road.
Troopers say the collision occurred at 3:25 a.m. on U.S. 301 near Williams Pond Road.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT
ROWLAND, S.C. (WIS) - A person was killed in a single vehicle collision in Dillon County early Saturday morning.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on U.S. 301, lost control, overturned several times, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle in the process, said highway patrol.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Information on the deceased can be obtained from the Dillon County Coroner’s Office.

