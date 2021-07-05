SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Officers investigating fatal shooting in Richland Co.

Trinity T. Sanders, 19, of Columbia was killed in the shooting, the Richland County Coroner...
Trinity T. Sanders, 19, of Columbia was killed in the shooting, the Richland County Coroner confirmed.(AP)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - RCSD officers are investigating a fatal shooting in the Moores Creek community near Caughman Road.

Officers were called to Musgroves Mill Road at approximately 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Trinity T. Sanders, 19, of Columbia was killed in the shooting, the Richland County Coroner confirmed.

No further information has been given at this time.

“We are working with the Columbia Police Department to fully investigate this matter,” Coroner Rutherford states.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Rose Gold club on Broad River Road.
Man shot at club on Broad River Road, RCSD confirms
Once the serval, a large cat native to Africa, has been captured, the Animal Legal Defense Fund...
‘I hear a thump on my bed’: Ga. woman wakes up to large, exotic cat staring at her
The deadly crash happened just after 4 a.m. on U.S. 601 near Two Rivers Road.
Person killed in head-on crash in Richland County
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
Faye
Surveillance footage and documents released regarding the murder of Faye Swetlik

Latest News

Micah Longstreet, 18, of Lexington left his home on Cumberland Drive the morning of July 3 and...
Officers searching for missing teen in Lexington
wis
FIRST ALERT: Dry today, but wet weather Wednesday into Thursday as we track moisture from Elsa
Two F-16s led the way, with a Charleston based C-17 Globemaster III flown by the 315th Airlift...
Salute from the Shore takes to the skies over the South Carolina coast
The deadly crash happened just after 4 a.m. on U.S. 601 near Two Rivers Road.
Person killed in head-on crash in Richland County