Officers investigating fatal shooting in Richland Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - RCSD officers are investigating a fatal shooting in the Moores Creek community near Caughman Road.

Officers were called to Musgroves Mill Road at approximately 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Trinity T. Sanders, 19, of Columbia was killed in the shooting, the Richland County Coroner confirmed.

No further information has been given at this time.

“We are working with the Columbia Police Department to fully investigate this matter,” Coroner Rutherford states.

This story will be updated.

