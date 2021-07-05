Nominate frontline workers for Fireflies ‘Hero of the Inning’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fireflies are looking for local frontline workers to honor.

The Fireflies are hosting Frontline Workers Appreciation Night on July 22 at Segra Park when they host the Augusta GreenJackets.

The Fireflies are looking for eight local frontline workers to be “Hero’s of the Inning” to honor during the game.

Fans can nominate frontline workers here .

Any frontline worker can be nominated -- this includes any essential worker(s) who kept the community safe, fed and well during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Examples include:

Doctors

Nurses

Healthcare workers

Foodservice workers

Municipal workers

The Fireflies ask for those being nominated to have a photo of the honoree and a short bio available. Honorees chosen will be given two free tickets to the game.

Additionally, the Fireflies are introducing a “Pay it Forward” campaign. By clicking this link fans can pre-purchase a ticket for a frontline worker or their family for the game. Each donation of $10 will equate to one ticket being donated to a frontline worker in the greater Midlands area.

For tickets and more information about Columbia Fireflies games -- visit their website .

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.