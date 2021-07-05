Lexington Medical Center Foundation receives $100,000 donation

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Medical Center Foundation received a $100,000 donation to fund blood pressure cuffs for high-risk patients throughout the Midlands.

$100,000 donation (Jennifer Wilson)

The gift from Sybil and Jim Hudson is an expression of gratitude for the care they received from cardiologist Robert A. Leonardi, MD, FACC, FSCAI, of Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center.

Jim Hudson honored Dr. Leonardi at Lexington Medical Center on Tuesday, June 22.

“Dr. Leonardi is the truest example of professionalism and compassion I have ever seen,” Hudson said. “In a time of crisis, to have a doctor take such special care of you is truly an amazing and calming experience.”

The donation will fully fund home blood pressure monitoring systems for patients over the next four years.

Recipients of this donation will be people with high blood pressure who have either experienced a stroke or who are at high risk for a stroke as they are discharged from the hospital.

Hospital clinicians will determine who receives the blood pressure kits based on risk and financial need.

Additionally, clinicians will provide patients with education on how to properly use the kits and record results to show their health care provider.

“Hypertension is sometimes called “The Silent Killer” because it may go undetected until it causes a stroke, a heart attack, or kidney failure,” Dr. Leonardi said. “Monitoring is the key to earlier diagnosis and better treatment, so the Hudsons’ incredibly generous gift will help at-risk patients to avoid these disasters.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- one in three Americans has high blood pressure. One of every five high blood pressure patients isn’t even aware of it.

Home blood pressure monitoring systems allow patients to take a series of readings consistently over a length of time to make sure blood pressure is under control.

