FIRST ALERT: Dry today, but wet weather Wednesday into Thursday as we track moisture from Elsa

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday and Thursday are Alert Days for the potential threat of moisture and wind from Tropical Storm Elsa.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Another dry day today with warmer temperatures into the low 90s.

Tropical Storm Elsa could bring heavy rain to the region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday are Alert Days. Elsa could impact the Midlands with rain and storms.

Around 1-4″ of rain is possible from this system.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Models have come into more agreement as how tropical storm Elsa will affect our region. Both the American and Euro models show some heavy rain swaths moving in Wednesday afternoon, with the heaviest being overnight into Thursday morning. Right now rain chances are around 60-70%. Both the EURO and GFS have the heaviest rain just east of Columbia and into the Lowcountry and Pee Dee.

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

So enjoy today, as we have dry and warm conditions. High pressure to our north keeps us dry with highs near 92.

wis (wis)

Tuesday the high moves east and we have southwest flow help bring in more moisture to the region. This brings a 20% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the low 90s.

Wednesday is cooler with mostly cloudy skies, highs are in the mid 80s. There’s a 70% chance of rain and some thunder as Elsa’s moisture moves in. It looks like the storm will move over the Savannah river around midnight into Thursday morning. This means the heaviest rain should occur overnight.

Thursday there’s a 60% chance of rain Thursday as the storm moves north and east over eastern NC. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the mid 80s.

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny and hotter with highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s. 20% chance of some evening showers.

Alert Day Wednesday (Tracking Elsa): Mostly cloudy. Rainy and breezy (70%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Alert Day Thursday (Tracking Elsa): Mostly Cloudy. Periods of rain (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly to mostly Cloudy. Chance of rain & storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms.

wis (wis)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.