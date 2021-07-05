FIRST ALERT - Impacts from Elsa expected Wednesday and Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

FIRST ALERT Wednesday and Thursday for impacts associated with Tropical Storm Elsa.

We’re tracking Tropical Storm Elsa. The storm will impact parts of South Carolina Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday is the day to prepare, with highs in the low 90s, partly sunny skies and a slight chance of showers



FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Tropical Storm Elsa.

Wednesday and Thursday are Alert Days for the threats associated with Elsa.

Elsa will maintain tropical storm status as it moves over Cuba and reemerges into open waters west of Florida. Then continue with winds at 60 - 65mph, making landfall around Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in Florida, north of Tampa. It then weakens to a tropical depression over South Carolina Thursday morning. Heavy rain is the primary threat, but wind gust up to 35mph are expected near the center of circulation.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tuesday: Sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s. Isolated Showers (20%)

Alert Day Wednesday (Tracking Elsa): Mostly cloudy. Rainy and windy (70%). Highs in the low 80s.

Alert Day Thursday (Tracking Elsa): Mostly Cloudy. Periods of heavy rain early (70%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of rain & storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

