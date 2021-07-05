SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT - Impacts from Elsa expected Wednesday and Thursday

By Von Gaskin
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • FIRST ALERT Wednesday and Thursday for impacts associated with Tropical Storm Elsa.
  • We’re tracking Tropical Storm Elsa. The storm will impact parts of South Carolina Wednesday and Thursday.
  • Tuesday is the day to prepare, with highs in the low 90s, partly sunny skies and a slight chance of showers
wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Tropical Storm Elsa.

Wednesday and Thursday are Alert Days for the threats associated with Elsa.

Elsa will maintain tropical storm status as it moves over Cuba and reemerges into open waters west of Florida. Then continue with winds at 60 - 65mph, making landfall around Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in Florida, north of Tampa. It then weakens to a tropical depression over South Carolina Thursday morning. Heavy rain is the primary threat, but wind gust up to 35mph are expected near the center of circulation.

wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tuesday: Sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s. Isolated Showers (20%)

Alert Day Wednesday (Tracking Elsa): Mostly cloudy. Rainy and windy (70%). Highs in the low 80s.

Alert Day Thursday (Tracking Elsa): Mostly Cloudy. Periods of heavy rain early (70%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of rain & storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Rose Gold club on Broad River Road.
Man shot at club on Broad River Road, RCSD confirms
Once the serval, a large cat native to Africa, has been captured, the Animal Legal Defense Fund...
‘I hear a thump on my bed’: Ga. woman wakes up to large, exotic cat staring at her
The deadly crash happened just after 4 a.m. on U.S. 601 near Two Rivers Road.
Person killed in head-on crash in Richland County
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products
Faye
Surveillance footage and documents released regarding the murder of Faye Swetlik

Latest News

elsa
VIDEO: First Alert forecast July 5
wis
FIRST ALERT: Dry today, but wet weather Wednesday into Thursday as we track moisture from Elsa
Von Gaskin
WIS First Alert Forecast: Sunday, July 4
Dominic Brown
WIS First Alert Forecast: Friday night, July 2