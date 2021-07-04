SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Salute from the Shore takes to the skies over the South Carolina coast

Two F-16s led the way, with a Charleston based C-17 Globemaster III flown by the 315th Airlift...
Two F-16s led the way, with a Charleston based C-17 Globemaster III flown by the 315th Airlift Wing following behind a few minutes later.(Live 5)
By Logan Reigstad
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit group extended a patriotic Fourth of July tradition on Sunday.

South Carolinians were able to catch a glimpse of a military flyover to celebrate Independence Day while thanking those who have served in the armed forces.

The flyover, called the “Salute from the Shore,” started around 1 p.m. in Cherry Grove before making its way down the coast to Isle of Palms, Charleston Harbor, Folly Beach, Edisto Island and Hilton Head Island.

The flyover, called the “Salute from the Shore,” started around 1 p.m. in Cherry Grove before...
The flyover, called the “Salute from the Shore,” started around 1 p.m. in Cherry Grove before making its way down the coast to Isle of Palms, Charleston Harbor, Folly Beach, Edisto Island and Hilton Head Island.(Live 5)

Two F-16s led the way, with a Charleston based C-17 Globemaster III flown by the 315th Airlift Wing following behind a few minutes later.

Two F-16s led the way, with a Charleston based C-17 Globemaster III flown by the 315th Airlift...
Two F-16s led the way, with a Charleston based C-17 Globemaster III flown by the 315th Airlift Wing following behind a few minutes later.(Live 5)

This is the 12th year of the event.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faye Marie Swetlik was just 6 years old when police say her neighbor kidnapped her and killed...
New incriminating evidence against man accused of kidnapping, killing Faye Swetlik released
The boys are charged as juveniles in Family Court.
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man
The deadly crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Forts Pond Road near Chaney Road.
10-year-old killed, 4 others injured in Pelion crash
Once the serval, a large cat native to Africa, has been captured, the Animal Legal Defense Fund...
‘I hear a thump on my bed’: Ga. woman wakes up to large, exotic cat staring at her
Faye
Surveillance footage and documents released regarding the murder of Faye Swetlik