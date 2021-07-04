Salute from the Shore takes to the skies over the South Carolina coast
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit group extended a patriotic Fourth of July tradition on Sunday.
South Carolinians were able to catch a glimpse of a military flyover to celebrate Independence Day while thanking those who have served in the armed forces.
The flyover, called the “Salute from the Shore,” started around 1 p.m. in Cherry Grove before making its way down the coast to Isle of Palms, Charleston Harbor, Folly Beach, Edisto Island and Hilton Head Island.
Two F-16s led the way, with a Charleston based C-17 Globemaster III flown by the 315th Airlift Wing following behind a few minutes later.
This is the 12th year of the event.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.