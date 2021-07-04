Person shot at club on Broad River Road, RCSD confirms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was shot early Sunday morning at a club in northwest Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the Rose Gold club on Broad River Road just north of the Interstate 20 interchange.

RCSD said it would release more information on the shooting shortly.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.