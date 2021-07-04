SkyView
Person shot at club on Broad River Road, RCSD confirms

This story will be updated.
(WIS)
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was shot early Sunday morning at a club in northwest Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the Rose Gold club on Broad River Road just north of the Interstate 20 interchange.

RCSD said it would release more information on the shooting shortly.

This story will be updated.

