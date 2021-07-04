Person killed in head-on crash in Richland County

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - A driver died in an early-morning crash in Richland County on Sunday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.

It happened just after 4 a.m. on U.S. 601 near Two Rivers Road. That’s in the southeast part of the county near Congaree National Park.

Troopers said the driver of a Ford SUV was going north on 601 when they crossed the center line and hit a sedan going the other way head-on.

The driver of the sedan was killed in the crash. Officials have not yet identified the victim.

Crews rushed the driver of the SUV to the hospital. That person’s condition has not been shared.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

