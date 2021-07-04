SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Person killed in head-on crash in Richland County

The deadly crash happened just after 4 a.m. on U.S. 601 near Two Rivers Road.
The deadly crash happened just after 4 a.m. on U.S. 601 near Two Rivers Road.(Jamal Smalls)
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - A driver died in an early-morning crash in Richland County on Sunday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.

It happened just after 4 a.m. on U.S. 601 near Two Rivers Road. That’s in the southeast part of the county near Congaree National Park.

Troopers said the driver of a Ford SUV was going north on 601 when they crossed the center line and hit a sedan going the other way head-on.

The driver of the sedan was killed in the crash. Officials have not yet identified the victim.

Crews rushed the driver of the SUV to the hospital. That person’s condition has not been shared.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Faye Marie Swetlik was just 6 years old when police say her neighbor kidnapped her and killed...
New incriminating evidence against man accused of kidnapping, killing Faye Swetlik released
The boys are charged as juveniles in Family Court.
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man
The deadly crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Forts Pond Road near Chaney Road.
10-year-old killed, 4 others injured in Pelion crash
Once the serval, a large cat native to Africa, has been captured, the Animal Legal Defense Fund...
‘I hear a thump on my bed’: Ga. woman wakes up to large, exotic cat staring at her
Faye
Surveillance footage and documents released regarding the murder of Faye Swetlik

Latest News

Daniel Holiday, 27, was arrested Friday by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Attempted murder suspect arrested after barricading himself in Kershaw Co. home
Leland police seek hit-and-run driver
4 in custody after pursuit involving stolen TV news vehicle
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Rose Gold club on Broad River Road.
Man shot at club on Broad River Road, RCSD confirms
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person has died in a crash early Sunday...
Highway Patrol responds to deadly early-morning crash in Orangeburg Co.