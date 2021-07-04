FIRST ALERT - There is still some uncertainty, but Elsa may have an impact on the Midlands.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Enjoy your 4th of July. The forecast is looking great. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. Slightly lower humidity. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

We’re tracking Tropical Storm Elsa. The storm could impact parts of the U.S. next week, including parts of South Carolina by midweek.

Wednesday and Thursday are Alert Days for now. Elsa could impact the Midlands with rain and storms, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Tropical Storm Elsa.

Wednesday and Thursday are Alert Days for the potential threat of Elsa moisture and wind.

Elsa could potentially impact the Midlands or parts of the Palmetto State with rain, storms and wind. Right now, Elsa’s Cone of Uncertainty is over much of the state in the extended forecast.

Changes are likely between now and Wednesday/Thursday. We’ll keep you posted over the next several days.

Right now, rain chances are around 50-60% Wednesday and Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hotter with highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s.

Alert Day Wednesday (Tracking Elsa): Mostly cloudy. Rainy and windy (60%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Alert Day Thursday (Tracking Elsa): Mostly Cloudy. Periods of rain (50%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Friday: Partly to mostly Cloudy. Chance of rain & storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

