SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Fireworks meant for July 4 display unintentionally detonated in Maryland

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Fireworks were unintentionally detonated as they were being set up for an Independence Day show in Ocean City, Maryland, leaving employees of the fireworks company with minor injuries.

The Ocean City Fire Department said in a news release that they were alerted to a vehicle fire Sunday morning and responded to find the fireworks that had gone off on the beach.

An undisclosed number of employees had minor injuries but declined transport to a hospital.

No beach or boardwalk patrons were injured.

The city later announced it was canceling the day’s fireworks shows.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faye Marie Swetlik was just 6 years old when police say her neighbor kidnapped her and killed...
New incriminating evidence against man accused of kidnapping, killing Faye Swetlik released
The boys are charged as juveniles in Family Court.
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man
The deadly crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Forts Pond Road near Chaney Road.
10-year-old killed, 4 others injured in Pelion crash
Tywon Grooms
Teen charged with murder in Richland County
Anissa Nunez was last seen on June 28.
16-year-old reported missing in Lexington

Latest News

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the Rose Gold club on Broad River Road.
Person shot at club on Broad River Road, RCSD confirms
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Drilling nearly done to demolish rest of collapsed Florida condo
Police said eight people were shot in Fort Worth, Texas, early Sunday.
8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash