SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Bipartisan effort to preserve Carolinas US Revolution sites

FILE - Rep. Jim Clyburn represents parts of the S.C. Lowcountry.
FILE - Rep. Jim Clyburn represents parts of the S.C. Lowcountry.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s lone Democratic U.S. House member is joining with the other six Republican members to create a trail to help link and preserve Revolutionary War sites South Carolina and North Carolina.

South Carolina leaders have tried for more than a decade to create the trail which would begin near Charleston, wind into the Midlands and Upstate, into the North Carolina mountains and Piedmont, then back toward Wilmington.

Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn says it is important to preserve the sites and remember the critical role the Carolinas played in securing America’s independence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faye Marie Swetlik was just 6 years old when police say her neighbor kidnapped her and killed...
New incriminating evidence against man accused of kidnapping, killing Faye Swetlik released
The boys are charged as juveniles in Family Court.
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man
The deadly crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Forts Pond Road near Chaney Road.
10-year-old killed, 4 others injured in Pelion crash
Once the serval, a large cat native to Africa, has been captured, the Animal Legal Defense Fund...
‘I hear a thump on my bed’: Ga. woman wakes up to large, exotic cat staring at her
Faye
Surveillance footage and documents released regarding the murder of Faye Swetlik

Latest News

Two F-16s led the way, with a Charleston based C-17 Globemaster III flown by the 315th Airlift...
Salute from the Shore takes to the skies over the South Carolina coast
The deadly crash happened just after 4 a.m. on U.S. 601 near Two Rivers Road.
Person killed in head-on crash in Richland County
Daniel Holiday, 27, was arrested Friday by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Attempted murder suspect arrested after barricading himself in Kershaw Co. home
Leland police seek hit-and-run driver
4 in custody after pursuit involving stolen TV news vehicle