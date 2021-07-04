Bipartisan effort to preserve Carolinas US Revolution sites

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s lone Democratic U.S. House member is joining with the other six Republican members to create a trail to help link and preserve Revolutionary War sites South Carolina and North Carolina.

South Carolina leaders have tried for more than a decade to create the trail which would begin near Charleston, wind into the Midlands and Upstate, into the North Carolina mountains and Piedmont, then back toward Wilmington.

Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn says it is important to preserve the sites and remember the critical role the Carolinas played in securing America’s independence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.