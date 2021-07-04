SkyView
Attempted murder suspect arrested after barricading himself in Kershaw Co. home

Daniel Holiday, 27, was arrested Friday by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Holiday, 27, was arrested Friday by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.(Kershaw County Detention Center)
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A man who had multiple arrest warrants now faces a long list of charges after police captured him following a chase and a standoff in Kershaw County.

Daniel Holiday, 27, was arrested Friday by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the ordeal started when Holiday did not stop for a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper trying to pull him over.

Holiday eventually crashed his car and barricaded himself in his girlfriend’s home in Kershaw County, deputies said.

After some time, the suspect ran out of the back of the home into a wooded area.

K-9 Nero and other Kershaw County deputies tracked Holiday down and arrested him in the woods.

It turned out Holiday was wanted on multiple warrants in Kershaw County for three counts of attempted murder, three counts of attempted armed robbery and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

On top of those charges, he now also faces charges of driving under suspension, reckless driving, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and marijuana possession (28 grams of less).

Holiday is being held in the Kershaw County Detention Center.

He was granted a cash/surety bond of about $124,000 on some of his charges, but denied bond on the attempted murder charges.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

