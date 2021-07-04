SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Fort Worth, Texas, say eight people have been wounded in a shooting near a car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used.

Police said the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition.

Police said no suspects are in custody.

Police say an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faye Marie Swetlik was just 6 years old when police say her neighbor kidnapped her and killed...
New incriminating evidence against man accused of kidnapping, killing Faye Swetlik released
The boys are charged as juveniles in Family Court.
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man
The deadly crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Forts Pond Road near Chaney Road.
10-year-old killed, 4 others injured in Pelion crash
Tywon Grooms
Teen charged with murder in Richland County
Anissa Nunez was last seen on June 28.
16-year-old reported missing in Lexington

Latest News

Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Drilling nearly done to demolish rest of collapsed Florida condo
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery
The photo on the left shows Adler Lara. Walter Lara is shown at the top right, and his car is...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Calif. boy
This story will be updated.
Person shot at club on Broad River Road, RCSD confirms