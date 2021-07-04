10-year-old killed, 4 others injured in Pelion crash

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - A crash near Pelion on Friday evening left one girl dead and several others in the hospital, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Forts Pond Road near Chaney Road.

Karly Grace Hunt, 10, of Gaston, was rushed to Lexington Medical Center by EMS. She was pronounced dead from her injuries a short time later, officials said.

Troopers said the driver of a SUV was going east on Forts Pond when the car went off the road, the driver overcorrected and the SUV flipped.

Crews rushed the driver and three other passengers to the hospital. They are all expected to survive, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

