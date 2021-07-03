TROPICAL STORM ELSA: First alert days for heavy rain and gusty winds Wednesday and Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All eyes are on Elsa and its potential impacts on South Carolina Wednesday and Thursday.

Headlines:

Tropical Storm Elsa will make landfall in western Florida later today into tonight.

Elsa will strengthen to 70mph and maintain its tropical storm status as it nears the western Florida coast.

We will see impacts Wednesday afternoon, and especially overnight into Thursday morning.

Heavy rain, around 1-4″ cannot be ruled out.

Gusty winds up to 35mph is possible as well.

Weather Story:

Wednesday is an alert day for some heavy rain and thunder by the late afternoon and evening. As Elsa moves north into northern Florida we see increasing clouds and humidity. Expect a 60% chance, especially in the late afternoon and evening.

The heaviest rain looks to arrive Wednesday night. It still looks like the heaviest rain occurs around Columbia and to the east. The euro model brings in heavier rain for the metro area, and the American model has lesser totals.

The rain lasts into Thursday morning with a 70% chance. Winds are on the breezy side with gusts up to 25 to 35mph. Expect the heaviest rain in the morning hours and then lingering showers by the afternoon. High temperatures on both Wednesday and Thursday are in the mid 80s.

