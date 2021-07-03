SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Travel experts expect more last-minute travelers to brave the SC traffic

Gases prices are up, hotels are booked, and traffic is expected to be worse than last year, but...
Gases prices are up, hotels are booked, and traffic is expected to be worse than last year, but despite all that more than 600,000 South Carolinians are expected to hit the road this holiday weekend.(Live 5)
By Adam Mintzer
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gases prices are up, hotels are booked, and traffic is expected to be worse than last year, but despite all that more than 600,000 South Carolinians are expected to hit the road this holiday weekend.

“Road trips reign supreme,” said AAA Director of Communications Tiffany Wright.

Wright said people are still eager to get out of town and are more likely than ever to plan a vacation last minute.

“We are still in this wait-and-see travel trend...some people haven’t decided if they are going to travel or not some people are waiting until this weekend to decide if they are going to go,” Wright said.

But if someone is making a last-minute trip to a South Carolina city, especially somewhere on the coast, the SC Dept. of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism says they may have a hard time finding a place to stay. According to the agency’s data, hotels are more packed this weekend than they were this time pre-pandemic.

“2019 was actually a record-breaking year so for us in 2021 to be beating some of the numbers in recent weeks is a really good indicator that things are improving,” spokesperson Sam Queen said.

SC Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones said his fellow officers are on alert and ready for the busy travel season but are still urging people to be cautious.

“We are asking people to do their part. Last year [over the Fourth of July weekend] 11 lives were lost. That’s 11 families, 11 doorbells that were rung,” he said.

Jones said staying safe on the road and not being pulled over is simple: wear a seatbelt, don’t text and drive, don’t speed, and don’t drive under the influence.

To avoid bumper-to-bumper traffic, AAA recommends avoiding “peak times.”

Specifically, the company recommends traveling after 2:00PM Saturday, anytime on Sunday, and before 1:00 PM on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbia shooting
The boys are charged as juveniles in Family Court.
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man
L-R: Patrick Bradwell, Gene Rutland, Lauren Warren
3 charged in Lexington County copper theft
Teen arrested for desecration of Knowledge Sims’ grave, officials say
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
Release of FOIA related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik delayed

Latest News

“User fees” are commonly used across the state to fund public services -- like fire...
SC Supreme Court ruling calls into question local government ‘user fees’ for services
Faye Marie Swetlik was just 6 years old when police say her neighbor kidnapped her and killed...
New incriminating evidence against man accused of kidnapping, killing Faye Swetlik released
Director Byron Snellgrove Cayce DPS
Cayce DPS Director Byron Snellgrove gives statement on conclusion of Faye Swetlik's homicide case
Coty Taylor in Walmart surveillance
Video shows search efforts, surveillance of suspect in Faye Marie Swetlik's murder
Coty Taylor surveillance
VIDEO: New evidence released in the murder of 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik