School District Five announces more than $217 million in scholarships

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District Five’s 2021 graduates earned more than $217 million in scholarships this school year.

These included both academic and athletic scholarships for the following schools:

Chapin High

Dutch Fork High

Irmo High

Spring Hill High

The scholarship amount represents awards at four-year, two-year and technical colleges and universities in South Carolina and other states.

School District Five Superintendent Dr. Christina Melton spoke to the graduates on the importance of their graduation day and their impact as they begin the next chapter of their lives.

“This class has proven to be resilient. This class has proven to be trailblazers during a world-wide health crisis, while also writing a new chapter of School District Five’s history,” she said. “Educational researcher John Hattie’s quote “Know Thy Impact” has been used by our district for three years as our mantra. Every moment, each of us chooses whether to have a positive impact, a negative impact or a neutral impact. Class of 2021, Know Thy Impact.”

Many others shared impactful words to the graduating class -- one of those being Chapin High School principal, Michael Ames.

“You have continually showed me the good in the world, even when everything else seemed like it was falling apart around us,” Ames said. “You are in a powerful position in which to take chances, pursue your passions and follow your dreams. The world is yours for the taking.”

