SC Supreme Court ruling calls into question local government ‘user fees’ for services

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A new South Carolina Supreme Court ruling calls into question a funding mechanism that counties use to fund services across the state.

On June 30, the state Supreme Court invalidated two Greenville County “user fees,” one for road maintenance, and one for public safety telecommunications.

Citing state law, the court found the payers of the fees were not differently benefited than members of the broader public. As a result, the court ruled the fees were taxes, and could not be implemented unless authorized by the General Assembly.

The ruling only immediately impacts Greenville County. However, in an concurring opinion, Justice John Kittredge wrote in part:

“Local governments, for obvious reasons, want to avoid calling a tax a tax. I am hopeful that today’s decision will deter the politically expedient penchant for imposing taxes disguised as ‘service or user fees.’ I believe today’s decision sends a clear message that the courts will not uphold taxes masquerading as ‘service or user fees.’ Going forward, courts will carefully scrutinize so-called ‘service or user fees’ to ensure compliance with section 6-1-300(6).”

Tim Winslow, the Executive Director of the South Carolina Association of Counties, said “user fees” are commonly used across the state to fund public services.

He said if the fees are challenged and there’s no legislative action, counties may have to make tough choices.

“What you might find is higher property taxes in some counties to offset the difference of the elimination these fees,” he explained. “In other counties what you’re going to see is less services. You’re going to see roads that are already deteriorating, probably deteriorating further because there will be no mechanism for, frankly, funding the maintenance of the roads.”

Friday morning, the Kershaw County Council held a special meeting at the request of County Administrator Vic Carpenter to explain his thoughts on the ruling.

“The initial impact was confusion and the reason why it was confusion, is because since the early 90s counties have been imposing these road maintenance fees -- there’s never been any indication from either the General Assembly or the court system there was any problem with that,” he said.

The meeting packet included a memo from Carpenter to the council from July 1, laying out how the ruling “calls into significant question the legality of all fees being collected by Kershaw County.”

FUNDING YOUR LOCAL GOVERNMENT: A new SC Supreme Court ruling calls into significant question the future of “user fees,” a not insignificant part of many county budgets. Today Kershaw Co. council is talking the fallout, which could be dramatic @wis10 : pic.twitter.com/Nw2RukyWdg — Chris Joseph WIS (@Chris_D_Joseph) July 2, 2021

They include:

Fire Fee per improved parcel - $1,108,000 anticipated collections in FY ’21- ’22

Fire Fee per vehicle - $438,000 anticipated collections in FY ’21- ’22

Solid Waste per improved parcel- $2,252,000 anticipated collections in FY ’21- ’22

Road Maintenance Fee per vehicle - $2,000,000 anticipated collections in FY ’21- ’22

Carpenter said his expectation is the Solid Waste and Fire Fee per improved parcels will pass legal muster under the ruling. He said the Fire Fee per vehicle will not start until January, and he expects the General Assembly will legitimize Road Maintenance fees.

In the memo, he also laid out potential solutions in the event the fees are ruled invalid. They include, but are not limited to, department budget cuts by 15 percent, countywide furloughs, and the occasional shutting of county offices not mandated by law to remain open.

In the meeting he did clarify any suspension of pay raises and new positions is off the table, despite originally being in the memo.

“It was critical that county employees received what was committed to them and the county upheld its commitments,” he said.

Both Carpenter and Winslow said a solution would be action by the legislative assembly to legitimize the fees. The county could raise property taxes, but Carpenter said Act 388 in state law limits how much they could be raised, ultimately not replacing all the lost revenue.

The packet includes a letter from Chairman Julian Burns to the Kershaw County Legislative Delegation, including Sen. Penry Gustafson, R-Kershaw.

Gustafson called the ruling a public safety issue.

“How are we supposed to fund our fire services? How? If they cannot adjust any taxes, and they can’t do fees. They can’t do anything,” she said. “They’re stuck; it’s not their fault.”

Gustafson filed S.401 to pave the way for counties to raise taxes for fire services. It failed in the Senate.

“The General Assembly cannot shackle our municipalities by saying there’s a mileage cap and you can’t go above this mileage cap,” she said.

She said she would fight for the necessary changes in the state house when lawmakers return in January.

WIS reached out to Speaker Jay Lucas’ office for comment, but his spokesperson said he had no comment at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.