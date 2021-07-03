One dead in Dillon County single vehicle crash

SkyView
Troopers say the collision occurred at 3:25 a.m. on U.S. 301 near Williams Pond Road.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was killed in a single vehicle collision in Dillon County early Saturday morning.

Troopers say the collision occurred at 3:25 a.m. on U.S. 301 near Williams Pond Road.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on U.S. 301, lost control, overturned several times, and the driver was ejected from the vehicle in the process, said highway patrol.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Information on the deceased can be obtained from the Dillon County Coroner’s Office.

