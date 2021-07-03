COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Fourth of July, there will be fun, food, and fireworks in the town of Irmo. All for free!

Mayor Barry Walker joined WIS TV Midday to invite the community to join his town’s celebration this July 4th weekend.

The Irmo Independence Day event is this Sunday at the Prisma Health Amphitheater inside Irmo Community Park at 7507 Eastview Drive.

Gates open at 7 p.m. They’ll be showing the movie “Independence Day” at 8:30 p.m.

Fireworks will follow.

The event is sponsored by Prisma Health and the Town of Irmo.

