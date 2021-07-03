SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Irmo Independence Day event

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Fourth of July, there will be fun, food, and fireworks in the town of Irmo. All for free!

Mayor Barry Walker joined WIS TV Midday to invite the community to join his town’s celebration this July 4th weekend.

The Irmo Independence Day event is this Sunday at the Prisma Health Amphitheater inside Irmo Community Park at 7507 Eastview Drive.

Gates open at 7 p.m. They’ll be showing the movie “Independence Day” at 8:30 p.m.

Fireworks will follow.

Irmo Independence Day
Irmo Independence Day(WIS)

The event is sponsored by Prisma Health and the Town of Irmo.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The boys are charged as juveniles in Family Court.
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man
Faye Marie Swetlik was just 6 years old when police say her neighbor kidnapped her and killed...
New incriminating evidence against man accused of kidnapping, killing Faye Swetlik released
Teen arrested for desecration of Knowledge Sims’ grave, officials say
On Friday, officials confirmed that Gabriel was found safe in Danville, Virginia. The father,...
Missing baby at center of N.C. AMBER Alert found safe in Va., father charged
Anissa Nunez was last seen on June 28.
16-year-old reported missing in Lexington

Latest News

Across the Lowcountry and beyond, people are stocking up on last-minute fireworks to celebrate...
Fireworks business booming despite supply issues, shortages
The scholarship amount represents awards at four-year, two-year and technical colleges and...
School District Five announces more than $217 million in scholarships
In Richland County there are more than 150 foster families, but foster care officials say that...
Foster care officials looking to break stigma surrounding system
Irmo is a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix waiting on a loving forever home.
Furry Friend Friday - Irmo
Furry Friend Friday - Irmo
Furry Friend Friday - Irmo