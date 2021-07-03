SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Foster care officials looking to break stigma surrounding system

By Drew Aunkst
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In Richland County there are more than 150 foster families, but foster care officials say that is not enough for the large number of children who still need homes in our communities.

Growing up in the foster system can be difficult on those children for a number of reasons.

“They’ve got more trauma than other children might have, they’ve got more pain than other children might have,” said Lee Fletcher, with the Richland County Foster Care Association.

On top of those challenges, some children in foster care also face a stigma associated with their situations.

“They do get treated differently by their peers and often times by adults, so its hard for them to even grasp their situations,” said Fletcher.

Now foster care officials in Richland County and around the country are trying to break that stigma.

“If we can get communities to come together and help encourage and lift up these children and they can all work together they will see that they’re not scary,” said Karla Littleton with the South Carolina Foster Parent Association. “Our hope is that many of them will decide to be foster parents.”

The organizations issuing a challenge to community leaders.

“We would like for them to really take it on as a project and see how they can improve the lives of these children,” said Littleton.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department accepting that challenge.

“One way that we would like to do that is for sure to treat children that are in foster care with dignity,” said Captain Heidi Jackson with RCSD. “Part of that is to stop using the words foster kid or foster child but instead referring to them as a child or children and their circumstances are foster care.”

RCSD hopes other organizations will join them in helping to make that change.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The boys are charged as juveniles in Family Court.
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man
Faye Marie Swetlik was just 6 years old when police say her neighbor kidnapped her and killed...
New incriminating evidence against man accused of kidnapping, killing Faye Swetlik released
Teen arrested for desecration of Knowledge Sims’ grave, officials say
On Friday, officials confirmed that Gabriel was found safe in Danville, Virginia. The father,...
Missing baby at center of N.C. AMBER Alert found safe in Va., father charged
Anissa Nunez was last seen on June 28.
16-year-old reported missing in Lexington

Latest News

Irmo is a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix waiting on a loving forever home.
Furry Friend Friday - Irmo
Furry Friend Friday - Irmo
Furry Friend Friday - Irmo
My Take: Reflecting on our freedom
irmo 4th
VIDEO: Irmo Independence Day Celebration