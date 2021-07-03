Florence County deputy airlifted to hospital after chase ends in crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A deputy was injured after a crash that began as a pursuit in Florence County.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the chase began shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday on South Irby Street.

The deputy had stopped the vehicle for a moving violation. After initially stopping, the suspect then sped away.

Authorities say the deputy then pursued the vehicle down South Irby Street until they lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median and struck a tree.

The deputy was then trapped for nearly two hours before being airlifted to the hospital.

No additional details on their condition were provided. The sheriff’s office also said there was no contact between the deputy’s vehicle and any other vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s MAIT team is investigating the incident.

