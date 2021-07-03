Fireworks business booming despite supply issues, shortages

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Across the Lowcountry and beyond, people are stocking up on last-minute fireworks to celebrate Independence Day with a bang.

Business was steady at Fireworks Masters in Mount Pleasant Saturday, where they say things are already looking better than 2020, which was their busiest year by double the previous record.

The boom comes despite supply chain issues that have led to some shortages of fireworks. Phantom Fireworks, one of the largest fireworks sellers in the country, had told customers to buy early to make sure they could find what they’re looking for.

Kevin Carpenter with Fireworks Masters said a lot of the issues stocking up this year are due to shipping delays and shipping costs climbing as much as four to five times higher.

After more people took a do-it-themselves approach to the holiday last year, he expects that trend to continue.

“Last year, the events were canceled so everybody came out and bought fireworks, emptied out the warehouses and sales were way up,” Carpenter said. “This year, we’re attributing it to once you light a fuse, you kind of get hooked on doing it yourself.”

Fireworks Masters began locking down inventory in January to make sure they had enough for the holiday weekend.

