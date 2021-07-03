SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Biden goes in for cherries on campaign-style Michigan trip

Biden pitched his immigration plans while chatting with two couples from Guatemala who were...
Biden pitched his immigration plans while chatting with two couples from Guatemala who were picking fruit.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden stayed mum on policy during a Saturday trip to Michigan, focusing instead on cherries and on voters who were mask-free amid eased coronavirus restrictions.

Biden’s visit had all the hallmarks of the kind of campaign stop that he couldn’t make last year.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer greeted Biden when he arrived midday in Traverse City, which is hosting the National Cherry Festival.

They skipped the festival in favor of a cherry farm in nearby Antrim County.

Biden pitched his immigration plans while chatting with two couples from Guatemala who were picking fruit.

He then greeted a long line of enthusiastic supporters.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The boys are charged as juveniles in Family Court.
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man
Faye Marie Swetlik was just 6 years old when police say her neighbor kidnapped her and killed...
New incriminating evidence against man accused of kidnapping, killing Faye Swetlik released
Teen arrested for desecration of Knowledge Sims’ grave, officials say
On Friday, officials confirmed that Gabriel was found safe in Danville, Virginia. The father,...
Missing baby at center of N.C. AMBER Alert found safe in Va., father charged
Anissa Nunez was last seen on June 28.
16-year-old reported missing in Lexington

Latest News

Health officials say some algae blooms are formed by toxic organisms and those are more likely...
Health officials say best to avoid algae in SC lakes, rivers
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine for the holiday weekend then moisture from Elsa could impact the Midlands next week
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
With storm looming, demolition of collapsed condo to start
Hurricane Elsa is bringing heavy rain and wind to the Caribbean, as seen here in Barbados on...
‘Elsa’ falls back to tropical storm as it batters Haiti