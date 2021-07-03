Biden goes in for cherries on campaign-style Michigan trip

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden stayed mum on policy during a Saturday trip to Michigan, focusing instead on cherries and on voters who were mask-free amid eased coronavirus restrictions.

Biden’s visit had all the hallmarks of the kind of campaign stop that he couldn’t make last year.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer greeted Biden when he arrived midday in Traverse City, which is hosting the National Cherry Festival.

They skipped the festival in favor of a cherry farm in nearby Antrim County.

Biden pitched his immigration plans while chatting with two couples from Guatemala who were picking fruit.

He then greeted a long line of enthusiastic supporters.

