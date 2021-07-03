SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

After close call, former doctor’s message is clear: ‘Please get your colonoscopy done!’

By Greg Adaline
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Having spent years as a doctor of internal medicine, at 50 years old, Thomas Seastrunk knew it was probably time to get a colonoscopy.

”I said, ‘OK, let’s go get it done because I have to get it done,’” he said. 

But nothing could prepare him for what that routine test this past January would reveal.

”When I woke up my doctor said, ‘Can you go straight to the surgeons office?’” he recalled. “I was surprised, and he showed me the picture of the polyp that was five centimeters. And the ones they usually take out are millimeters in size.”

A massive polyp had grown in Thomas’s colon that needed to be removed immediately. After a quick laparoscopic procedure at Lexington Medical Center came a waiting game to see if the growth was cancerous.

“You have no idea until the pathology comes back days after surgery,” he said.

The good news came days later. The growth was not cancer. But doctors said had it been allowed to grow undetected it could have turned cancerous in less than a year.

“This was a huge shock. Because I had no symptoms,” Thomas said.

Doctors, including Dr. Roland Craft at Lexington Medical Center, are now urging people to get colonoscopies even earlier.

”More recently there’s been an increase in younger adults in colorectal cancer,” Dr. Craft said. “So screening recommendations have changed. Previously it was 50 to 70 (years old) for appropriate risk adults, and that’s changed to 45.”

The message from doctors is clear: early detection saves lives. 

“If it’s caught early it’s very treatable,” Thomas said. “Most people don’t like to say ‘curable’ when you talk about cancers -- but it can become in remission quite easily if it’s caught early.”

He urges people to make the decision that very well could have saved his life.

“Please get your colonoscopy done!” he said.

Doctors say risk factors for colon cancer include family history, poor diet, smoking and excessive alcohol use.

There are several colon cancer screening methods. You should consult with your doctor to determine which works best for you.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

15-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbia shooting
The boys are charged as juveniles in Family Court.
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man
L-R: Patrick Bradwell, Gene Rutland, Lauren Warren
3 charged in Lexington County copper theft
Teen arrested for desecration of Knowledge Sims’ grave, officials say
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
Release of FOIA related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik delayed

Latest News

SC reports 224 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths Friday
SC reports 188 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths Thursday
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reporting just under 300 new COVID-19 cases
SC reports 147 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths Wednesday