1 person killed, 4 injured in Pelion crash

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - A crash near Pelion on Friday evening left one person dead and several others in the hospital, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Forts Pond Road near Chaney Road.

Troopers said the driver of a SUV was going east on Forts Pond when the car went off the road, the driver overcorrected and the SUV flipped.

One of the passengers in the vehicle was killed, officials said.

Crews rushed the driver and three other passengers to the hospital. Information on their conditions was not shared.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

