What it takes to be an Olympic athlete

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Summer Olympic Games in Japan are just a few weeks away -- they begin July 23.

But the self-discipline, the intense training, and the determination started a very long time ago for the athletes.

What’s it take to make it to this level?

Shawn Arent is a professor and the chair of the Department of Exercise Science at the University of South Carolina’s Arnold School of Public Health as well as the director of the UofSC Sport Science Lab. 

He joined WIS Midday to give an overview of the training, nutrition, and stress put on the body and mind of athletes.

Arent has worked with high-level college, professional, and Olympic athletes and continues his extensive research on optimizing training and recovery.

The Olympics can be seen on WIS TV July 23 to August 8.

