Teen charged with murder in Richland County

Tywon Grooms
Tywon Grooms(RCSD)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 18-year-old is behind bars and facing murder charges in Richland County, officials say.

According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, Tywon Grooms was arrested by investigators without incident at his home this morning, July 2.

RELATED STORY | 19-year-old shot to death at graduation party in Richland Co.

Officials say Grooms is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for the killing of 19-year-old David Green during a party on June 6.

Deputies say they were called to a home in the 1000 block of Lawhorn Drive around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. They say they arrived to find a man lying on the ground who had been shot in the upper body and was deceased.

The investigation revealed that the shooting was the result of an argument between Grooms and the victim, deputies say.

Grooms has been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

