Teen arrested for desecration of Knowledge Sims’ grave, officials say

Jurnee McDaniel
Jurnee McDaniel(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 19-year-old has been arrested for the desecration of 7-year-old murder victim Knowledge Sims’ grave, officials say.

RELATED STORY | Knowledge Sims gravesite vandalized

According to officials, Jurnee McDaniel, 19, was arrested for the damages by the Midlands Gang Task Force, Richland County Police Department, and the Columbia Police Department.

RELATED STORY | ‘He didn’t get to grow up’: Family and friends remember 7-year-old Knowledge Sims

RELATED STORY | CPD investigating vandalism at grave of murdered 7-year-old

Sims was shot and killed at his home in 2020.

