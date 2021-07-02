SkyView
SCDNR courtesy boat inspections set for July 4th holiday

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fourth of July weekend is the year’s busiest weekend on state waters, and officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will be conducting courtesy boat inspections at certain public boat landings around the state.

SCDNR officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.

Additional inspections will also be hosted later in July.

Courtesy inspection sites for July 3:

  • Anderson Co: Riverfork Boat Ramp - Lake Hartwell; 2 p.m to 4 p.m
  • Beaufort Co: Battery Creek Landing (Parris Island) - Battery Creek; 10 a.m. to noon
  • Charleston Co: Wappoo Cut - ICW; 10 a.m. to noon
  • Charleston Co: Buck Hall Landing - ICW; 10 a.m. to noon
  • Georgetown Co: Carroll A. Campbell Landing – Sampit River; 10 a.m. to noon
  • Horry Co: New Peach Tree Landing – Waccamaw River; 10 a.m. to noon
  • Kershaw Co: Buck Hill Landing - Lake Wateree; 10 a.m. to noon
  • Laurens Co: Riverfork Public Landing - Lake Greenwood; 10 a.m. to noon
  • Lexington Co: Lake Murray Dam - Lake Murray; 9 a.m. to noon
  • McCormick Co: Dorn Landing - Lake Thurmond; 10 a.m. to noon

Courtesy inspection sites for July 4:

  • Beaufort Co: Lemon Island Landing (Edgar Glenn) – Chechesse River; 10 a.m. to noon
  • Berkeley Co: Cypress Gardens Landing (Dunham Creek); 10 a.m. to noon
  • Charleston Co: Remleys Point Landing – Wando River; 10 a.m. to noon
  • Greenwood Co: Parque Estatal Greenwood - Lake Greenwood; 10 a.m. to noon
  • Horry Co: Hwy 22 Bridge (Behind Bass Pro Shop) - ICW; 10 a.m. to noon
  • Marion Co: Galivants Ferry Landing - Little Pee Dee; 10 a.m. to noon
  • Newberry Co: Billy Dreher Island - Lake Murray; 9 a.m. to noon
  • Oconee Co: South Cove Park - Lake Keowee; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Pickens Co: Twelve Mile Park - Lake Hartwell; 10 a.m. to noon
  • Spartanburg Co: Main Ramp - Lake Bowen; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • York Co: Ebenezer Park Landing - Lake Wylie; 10 a.m. to noon

To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

