SCDNR courtesy boat inspections set for July 4th holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fourth of July weekend is the year’s busiest weekend on state waters, and officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will be conducting courtesy boat inspections at certain public boat landings around the state.

SCDNR officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.

Additional inspections will also be hosted later in July.

Courtesy inspection sites for July 3:

Anderson Co : Riverfork Boat Ramp - Lake Hartwell; 2 p.m to 4 p.m

Beaufort Co : Battery Creek Landing (Parris Island) - Battery Creek; 10 a.m. to noon

Charleston Co : Wappoo Cut - ICW; 10 a.m. to noon

Charleston Co : Buck Hall Landing - ICW; 10 a.m. to noon

Georgetown Co : Carroll A. Campbell Landing – Sampit River; 10 a.m. to noon

Horry Co : New Peach Tree Landing – Waccamaw River; 10 a.m. to noon

Kershaw Co : Buck Hill Landing - Lake Wateree; 10 a.m. to noon

Laurens Co : Riverfork Public Landing - Lake Greenwood; 10 a.m. to noon

Lexington Co : Lake Murray Dam - Lake Murray; 9 a.m. to noon

McCormick Co: Dorn Landing - Lake Thurmond; 10 a.m. to noon

Courtesy inspection sites for July 4:

Beaufort Co : Lemon Island Landing (Edgar Glenn) – Chechesse River; 10 a.m. to noon

Berkeley Co : Cypress Gardens Landing (Dunham Creek); 10 a.m. to noon

Charleston Co : Remleys Point Landing – Wando River; 10 a.m. to noon

Greenwood Co : Parque Estatal Greenwood - Lake Greenwood; 10 a.m. to noon

Horry Co : Hwy 22 Bridge (Behind Bass Pro Shop) - ICW; 10 a.m. to noon

Marion Co : Galivants Ferry Landing - Little Pee Dee; 10 a.m. to noon

Newberry Co : Billy Dreher Island - Lake Murray; 9 a.m. to noon

Oconee Co : South Cove Park - Lake Keowee; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pickens Co : Twelve Mile Park - Lake Hartwell; 10 a.m. to noon

Spartanburg Co : Main Ramp - Lake Bowen; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

York Co: Ebenezer Park Landing - Lake Wylie; 10 a.m. to noon

To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431.

