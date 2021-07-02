SkyView
SC man sent to prison for shooting, killing grandmother when he was a teen

Decota Brown, 21, will be 91 years old when his prison sentence is complete.(WYFF)
By WYFF Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SENECA, S.C. (WYFF) - An Upstate man will spend 70 years in prison after being convicted of killing his grandmother, according to Solicitor David R. Wagner.

An Oconee County jury found Decota Castle Brown guilty Thursday in the death of his grandmother, Geraldine Castle, in March of 2019.

The Honorable Perry Gravely sentenced Brown to 50 years for murder, 15 years for burglary in the first degree, and five years for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, with each sentence to be served consecutively.

Authorities say on March 7, 2019, Brown, who was 19 at the time, and Hunter Lee Hunnicutt, who was 17, entered the home of Brown’s parents with the intent to commit a burglary and steal firearms.

They said upon finding Brown’s grandmother in the home, Brown shot her three times.

Castle, 73, died four days later as a result of the gunshot wounds.

Brown and Hunnicutt were arrested two days after the shooting.

After the trial, Wagner stated, “This was a brutal crime made even more so by the relationship between the victim and the perpetrator. We want to thank the Seneca Police Department for their investigation and the jury for bringing this man to justice.”

Brown will not be eligible for parole. He will be 91 years old when his sentence is complete.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

