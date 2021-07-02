SkyView
One dead, three injured following two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead and three people are injured following a two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County Thursday afternoon.

It happened at 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 301 at Bozard Road about a mile north of Orangeburg.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said a 2015 Dodge van was traveling south on 301 while a 2015 Ford car was on Bozard Road attempting to make a left turn onto 301 when both vehicles collided.

Three people in the Dodge were transported to the hospital, and the driver of the Ford died.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

