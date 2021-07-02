SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

My Take: Reflecting on our freedom

By Jess Willis
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s that time of year again. Millions of Americans will celebrate the Fourth of July with parades, fireworks and barbecue.

But let’s not forget why we celebrate.

On July 4, 1776, the 13 colonies laid down a claim to be a free and independent nation from England. The day is the most significant holiday in our nation’s history.

Why? Because 56 brave men signed the Declaration of Independence with its most famous words:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

The Fourth of July in America is about freedom. No matter our political, religious, or cultural differences, we are fortunate to live in a country that protects our right to have different beliefs from others.

We all can agree on this: the United States is still the best country in the world because of our freedoms.

Let’s not take it for granted. Have a safe and Happy Fourth of July!

And that’s my take. What’s yours?

To respond to this editorial, email mytake@wistv.com, or send a letter to:

My Take, WIS News 10, 1111 Bull St., Columbia, SC 29201

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

15-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbia shooting
Animal rescue raid and arrests
Lee County animal rescue raided, two arrested for inhumane treatment of animals
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
Release of FOIA related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik delayed
L-R: Patrick Bradwell, Gene Rutland, Lauren Warren
3 charged in Lexington County copper theft
It happened at Leesburg and Fairmont roads, near Fort Jackson.
Person killed in motorcycle crash in Columbia

Latest News

Nathaniel Hunter Sipes, of Clinton, was just 20 years old when he died.
Fundraiser set up for family of SC firefighter killed in hit-and-run
declaration of independence
My Take: Reflecting on our freedom
The deadly crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday on US 301 at Bozard Road.
1 killed, 3 hurt in two-car crash outside Orangeburg
Decota Brown, 21, will be 91 years old when his prison sentence is complete.
SC man sent to prison for shooting, killing grandmother when he was a teen