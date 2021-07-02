My Take: Reflecting on our freedom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s that time of year again. Millions of Americans will celebrate the Fourth of July with parades, fireworks and barbecue.

But let’s not forget why we celebrate.

On July 4, 1776, the 13 colonies laid down a claim to be a free and independent nation from England. The day is the most significant holiday in our nation’s history.

Why? Because 56 brave men signed the Declaration of Independence with its most famous words:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

The Fourth of July in America is about freedom. No matter our political, religious, or cultural differences, we are fortunate to live in a country that protects our right to have different beliefs from others.

We all can agree on this: the United States is still the best country in the world because of our freedoms.

Let’s not take it for granted. Have a safe and Happy Fourth of July!

And that’s my take. What’s yours?

