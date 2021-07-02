SkyView
Furry Friend Friday - Irmo

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo is a 2-year-old German Shepherd mix waiting on a loving forever home.

He was found at an abandoned house living all by himself in terrible conditions. He would sit on the front porch every morning almost as if he was waiting for someone to come home. Irmo was in poor condition himself - malnourished and had infected skin. The skin infection has healed but his fur is still growing back. Our staff has been giving him medicated baths a couple times a week.

Even though he looks a little rough, you would never know that Irmo lived through hard times as he is such a happy-go-lucky kind of dog! He loves to play, especially with anything that squeaks!  We think he was someone’s dog at some point as he knows basic commands and how to catch a ball in his mouth. We think he might even be a match for a home with another dog to play with.

Irmo is absolutely adorable and is great around people. He is sweet and loves to be petted and snuggled. He needs a forever family that can offer a little TLC and lots of love!

We want to remind everyone the importance of microchipping as we approach Independence Day.  Microchips are the easiest way to reunite lost pets with their owners! Each year, we receive numerous calls and messages from owners looking for their pets that ran away or got out of the door because they were scared of the fireworks. Take advantage of our $12 microchip special! Simply bring your pet to our facility at 1275 Bower Parkway today or tomorrow from 10-4 for your $12 microchip.  You can also get your pet microchipped at any of our Care-a-Van stops today and tomorrow! Care-a-Van route schedules can be found at careavansc.com.

