FIRST ALERT Day today for heavy rain, drier weather for the holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking storms today, then decent weather for Saturday and Sunday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

Today is an Alert Day. Heavy rain is the primary concern with some frequent lightning.

Expect some evening showers and storms then some lingering showers after 11pm. Drier air comes in By Saturday morning clearing us up.

Saturday we have sunny skies and drier air, highs in the upper 80s.

The weather looks great for the 4th! Low humidity and hot temps!

Monday has a little more moisture but for the most part we stay dry.

We’re also tracking Tropical Storm Elsa. The storm could impact parts of the U.S. next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

Today is a first alert day with heavy rain and storms possible. The chance of rain is around 70% and the heaviest storms occur in the early to mid afternoon. We will still see lingering showers and thunder in the evening. High temperatures are much cooler today with highs in the low 80s. Skies are mostly cloudy today.

Drier air comes in Saturday and that clears us up with sunny skies expected. The best chance of rain is before 6am and it’s only a 20% shot.

With the drier air comes cooler overnight lows. Expect mid 60s Sunday morning, a good time to open up the windows and let in some fresh air. Close them before 9am because temperatures start to warm back up into the low 90s for your 4th of July. Expect sunny skies throughout the day.

Monday the humidity starts to creep back into the area. Conditions should remain dry with no real threat of rain. Expect lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday we have a 20% chance of some afternoon showers and storms as the humidity starts to increase even more. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the mid 90s.

By Wednesday we could be dealing with some tropical moisture from Elsa. Right now chances of rain are around 40%.

Tracking the Tropics:

We’re tracking Tropical Storm Elsa, which is currently located east of the Windward Islands.

The system will continue to move west-northwest toward the Caribbean Sea as we move through the next several days. Let’s keep an eye on this system. It will likely gain a bit more strength through the weekend.

By next week, though, that storm could potentially impact the U.S. and maybe even South Carolina.

Some forecast models push Elsa toward Florida by Tuesday.

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.

Alert Day Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (70%). Some of the rain could be heavy. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Not As Humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

4th of July: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Not As Humid. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs around 87.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

