First Alert Forecast: Sunny for your holiday weekend; moisture from Elsa could impact South Carolina next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Your holiday weekend is looking great! Then, next week, things could get a bit interesting with Elsa.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight is a First Alert. A cold front will continue to push scattered showers and storms through the Midlands. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. It will be warm with low temperatures in the mid 60s.

· On Saturday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Lower humidity is expected. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

· Our 4th of July Forecast is looking great. We’ll see mostly sunny skies. Lower humidity is expected, too. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

· We’re also tracking Hurricane Elsa. The storm could impact parts of the U.S. next week, including parts of South Carolina by midweek.

· Wednesday and Thursday are Alert Days for now. Elsa could impact the Midlands with rain and storms, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast.

First Alert Weather Story:

Tonight is a First Alert. As we move through your Friday night, a cold front will continue moving through the Midlands, giving way to a few more scattered showers and storms (40-50% chance). Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Rain chances will diminish overnight from north to south.

Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

With the front to our south for the weekend, we’re expecting great weather for your 4th of July Holiday.

On Saturday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies in the Midlands. We’re expecting low humidity for the day. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

By Sunday, on the 4th of July, our weather is looking great. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies. It will still be hot though. Highs will be in the low 90s. Less humidity is expected that day as well.

Next week, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We’ll also be tracking rain/storm chances by the middle of the week. Some of that moisture could potentially come from Hurricane Elsa.

In fact, this coming Wednesday and Thursday are Alert Days for now. Elsa could potentially impact the Midlands or parts of the Palmetto State with rain and storms and wind. Right now, Elsa’s Cone of Uncertainty is over much of the state in the extended forecast.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty with the specific impacts that the storm could have on our state. A lot can still happen between now and Wednesday/Thursday. We’ll keep you posted over the next several days.

Right now, rain chances are around 40% Wednesday and Thursday.

First Alert Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (40-50%). Low temperatures in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Not As Humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

4th of July: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Not As Humid. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Alert Day Wednesday (Tracking Elsa): Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Alert Day Thursday (Tracking Elsa): Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain & Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

