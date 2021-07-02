SkyView
‘Do NOT take selfies with bears’ warns Ottawa National Forest

Friday, the Ottawa National Forest in the western Upper Peninsula said there have been more frequent bear sightings in the national forest.
U.S. Forest Service - Ottawa National Forest public notice about bear encounter safety.
U.S. Forest Service - Ottawa National Forest public notice about bear encounter safety.(Ottawa National Forest)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTAWA NATIONAL FOREST, Mich. (WLUC) - Here’s your friendly reminder to not take selfies with bears. Friday, the Ottawa National Forest in the western Upper Peninsula said there have been more frequent bear sightings in the national forest.

“For your safety and the safety of the bear, do NOT take selfies with bears,” the forest warned in a Facebook post. “Remember to leave wildlife alone...”

The also national forest shared some bear encounter tips, including:

  • DO NOT RUN
  • Remain calm
  • Group together and pick up small children
  • Continue to face the bear and back away slowly, talking calmly to identify yourself as a human
  • If the bear continues to approach, try to scare it away by making yourself as large and imposing as possible by stretching your arms overhead and making loud noises
  • Carry and know how to use bear spray, which is available at many outdoor retailers and can be used to deter a charging bear

The bear encounter tips reminded forest visitors to use proper food storage techniques, like using bear-resistant canisters.

For more information on bear sighting safety, click here.

