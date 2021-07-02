SkyView
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man

The boys are charged as juveniles in Family Court.
The boys are charged as juveniles in Family Court.
By AP
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (AP) - Investigators say an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old boy have been charged with killing a man who was shot with a rifle while cutting down brush in a South Carolina field.

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw says both boys shot at Danny Andrew Smith with a rifle as he rode his tractor in the field near Westminster on June 23.

The sheriff says Smith was shot once in the back, but investigators charged both boys because they both fired the gun in Smith’s direction.

The boys are charged as juveniles in Family Court and their names were not released.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

