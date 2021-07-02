SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Biden to host Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House

Los Angeles Dodgers' Zach McKinstry, left, is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Zach McKinstry, left, is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts after hitting a grand slam during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Friday to mark the team’s World Series victory last October over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The White House announced Thursday that the team, which is in town for a four-game series against the Washington Nationals, will attend the East Room ceremony. Vice President Kamala Harris, the former California senator, will also attend the event.

The ceremony marks the latest step in the White House’s efforts to return to large in-person events as it seeks to highlight the nation’s emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also marks the return of ceremonies for sports champions at the White House after an inconsistent record of the tradition under the Trump administration.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbia shooting
Animal rescue raid and arrests
Lee County animal rescue raided, two arrested for inhumane treatment of animals
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
Release of FOIA related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik delayed
L-R: Patrick Bradwell, Gene Rutland, Lauren Warren
3 charged in Lexington County copper theft
It happened at Leesburg and Fairmont roads, near Fort Jackson.
Person killed in motorcycle crash in Columbia

Latest News

In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and...
Collapse survivors escaped with their lives, but little else
A gate is seen at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. In 2001 the...
US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Collapsed Florida condo building likely to be demolished
My Take: Reflecting on our freedom