SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

16-year-old reported missing in Lexington

Anissa Nunez was last seen on June 28.
Anissa Nunez was last seen on June 28.(NCMEC)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 16-year-old reported missing in Lexington County.

According to officials, Anissa Nunez ran away and was last seen on June 28 in the Red Bank area of Lexington County.

Nunez is described as a 5′5″ female, 145 pounds with black hair, brown eyes.

If you see Anissa, or know of her whereabouts, you are urged to contact Lexington County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-785-8230.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

15-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbia shooting
L-R: Patrick Bradwell, Gene Rutland, Lauren Warren
3 charged in Lexington County copper theft
Faye Marie Swetlik disappeared while playing in the front yard of her Cayce home on Feb. 10,...
Release of FOIA related to kidnapping, murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik delayed
Animal rescue raid and arrests
Lee County animal rescue raided, two arrested for inhumane treatment of animals
Chloe Doby, 10, has been described as “unconditionally loving” and the “light” of her...
Community mourns 10-year-old lost in Lexington Co. fire

Latest News

Courtesy boat inspections will be hosted around the state on July 3 and 4th.
SCDNR courtesy boat inspections set for July 4th holiday
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
The settlement, filed Friday morning in Columbia, would include a 1.46% increase in rates for...
Settlement reached in Dominion Energy rate case
WIS
TROPICS: Elsa, now a hurricane, continues churning over the Atlantic Ocean, could impact the U.S. next week