SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

1 killed, 3 hurt in two-car crash outside Orangeburg

The deadly crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday on US 301 at Bozard Road.
The deadly crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday on US 301 at Bozard Road.(AP)
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - One person was killed and three others were hurt in a two-car crash just outside of Orangeburg, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday on US 301 at Bozard Road, between the city of Orangeburg and Interstate 26.

Troopers said a Ford sedan was on Bozard Road when the driver turned left onto US 301 and collided with a Dodge van.

The driver of the Ford died, officials said. His or her name has not yet been released.

Crews rushed the three people in the van to the hospital. Their conditions were not shared by officials.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Eric Lee Belcher and Dana Nataye James
2 arrested after S.C. deputies discover ‘makeshift’ home for vulnerable adults
Animal control is concerned the zebra cobra could spit venom in a person's eyes, if cornered....
Owner of missing zebra cobra previously bitten by green mamba snake, saved by Riverbanks Zoo
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
If you have any information on this shooting, you are urged to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Man fatally shot outside of Columbia business
15-year-old charged with attempted murder in Columbia shooting

Latest News

Decota Brown, 21, will be 91 years old when his prison sentence is complete.
SC man sent to prison for shooting, killing grandmother when he was a teen
SC reports 188 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths Thursday
An arrest warrant states the pills contained Dextroamp-Amphetamin 30mg.
Corrections officer accused of smuggling pills into jail in Rice Krispies treat
Athletes are already announcing deals and saying they are interested in opportunities.
SC college athletes starting to cash in on name, image, and likeness