1 killed, 3 hurt in two-car crash outside Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - One person was killed and three others were hurt in a two-car crash just outside of Orangeburg, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday on US 301 at Bozard Road, between the city of Orangeburg and Interstate 26.

Troopers said a Ford sedan was on Bozard Road when the driver turned left onto US 301 and collided with a Dodge van.

The driver of the Ford died, officials said. His or her name has not yet been released.

Crews rushed the three people in the van to the hospital. Their conditions were not shared by officials.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.